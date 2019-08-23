Crown Ambulance update

Presque Isle Fire Department is preparing for the change in ambulance service, which takes effect by 2020. Chief Darrell White says the department operates four ambulances and serves Washburn and Fort Fairfield, in addition to Presque Isle. He says while the transition may require looking at personnel and equipment needs, he's confident his department will be able to meet the public's needs and there's no immediate cause for alarm.

Mars Hill has long served as an ambulance base for Crown Ambulance. Town Manager Dave Cyr says he hasn't yet received the formal notification the service is being discontinued but has spoken with Greg LaFrancois, president of Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital about it. Cyr is working with neighboring communities, reaching out to Presque Isle to discuss ambulance options. He's requested a run history for the last five years from Crown Ambulance for Mars Hill and the surrounding area, to better make informed decisions as they move forward.

The announcement has left Cyr with more questions than answers - answers he hopes to obtain after meeting with other town officials.

Communities will begin meeting next week to discuss their options.