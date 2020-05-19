Crown of Maine Balloonfest Cancelled Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Another event has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Via their facebook page, the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce of Commerce says quote "After careful consideration of the health and safety of everyone involved in our festival– our pilots, sponsors, volunteers, vendors and of course the larger community – we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, scheduled for August 27-30, 2020. Following the continued concerns about the COVID-19 virus and recommendations put forth by the Maine CDC and State of Maine, we feel this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented time."

