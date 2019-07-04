Cruising boat catches fire on Long Lake

According to Game Warden Adrian Marquis at around 11am on Thursday July 4th the Maine warden service got a call about a boat on fire at long lake. Marquis says the cause of the fire is unknown. There were no injuries. Marquis says the two adults on board put on their lifejackets and climbed onto a passenger boat. The passenger boat helped tow the inflamed vessel to shore so the fire department could extinguish the flames. As the boat was getting towed it became engulfed in flames and the tow rope was cut causing the flaming boat to drift to shore. Marquis said it took on scene responders about 40 minutes to put out the flames.