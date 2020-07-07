CuddleCot at AR Gould Hospital gives grieving families the gift of more time

Presque Isle, Maine – (July 7, 2020) – Families mourning the loss of a stillborn infant can grieve together longer thanks to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital’s new CuddleCot, a small cooling device that extends the length of time that parents can spend with their baby.

“This special bassinet provides the precious time that families experiencing a loss need to bond and grieve,” says Amy Jackson, nursing manager, Women & Children’s Unit. “People process grief in different ways, and there is no definite timeframe. The Cuddle Cot allows for longer periods of time, when needed.”

The device gives parents more time to take photographs if they desire, bring family in to grieve, and say goodbye without feeling rushed.

The CuddleCot was purchased with funds from the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Fund started by Liz and Brian Farley in memory of their daughter, Maeve. At 36 weeks—just four weeks before Liz’s due date—Maeve’s heart stopped beating.

“There’s so much shock and sadness right at that moment, and you kind of just go through the motions,” says Liz.

Liz, Brian, and their family were only able to have Maeve by their side for a few hours. Days later, Brian discovered that a CuddleCot could have given them more time with Maeve and could help other families that grieve a loss. Liz and Brian established a fund to raise money for a CuddleCot at AR Gould Hospital. Friends, family, and community members contributed to a fund, which also supports other needs that result from an infant loss.

“The financial burden of needed counseling, the funeral, photography, or other expenses can weigh heavy on a family experiencing the loss of a child,” says Amy. “Having this fund available to families means they may have less to worry about while processing their grief. We are very grateful for the opportunity to honor Maeve in a way that will help others.”

Donations to the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Fund are welcome. To contribute, please click here or visit northernlighthealth.org/foundation and select “Make a Gift” then “Northern Light AR Gould Hospital.”