DEPUTIES: Pitt County parents charged after boy shoots toddler sister with handgun

Two parents are facing charges after their child got hold of a handgun and shot his sister.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office has charged Ampley Outlaw and Shaquita Dickens with failure to store firearm to protect minor.

Officials say back on July 4th, deputies responded around 12:32 a.m. to 2957 Birdsong Circle for a 2-year-old girl being shot.

Investigators say that the girl's 5-year-old brother shot her in the face with a Taurus 9mm handgun that was left accessible.

The child was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

The parents were given $1,000 secured bonds and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center. Both have since bonded out.

