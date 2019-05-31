DOT road work gets under way

Now that warm weather has arrived, road projects are finally under way. Kathy McCarty spoke with Bob Watson and has more on what the DOT has planned in the area.

If you've traveled through Mars Hill recently, you've seen road work is in full swing. Bob Watson, manager of MDOT Region 5, says his department has various projects they'll be working on in coming months, including in Mars Hill.

"They're making good progress already. I believe the schedule is for them to be done sometime in August. So yeah, I think that will go fairly quickly."

Delays are to be expected, with motorists advised to plan accordingly.

"It's one of those things, people need to be aware that they're back working and they're gonna see delays and just, you know, so they're gonna need to plan on that extra five to 10 minutes to get through the project."

Crews will also be working for several weeks on the Caribou Road.

"Route 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou will be under construction all summer long. We have a major rehabilitation project going on there this summer."

Work will be completed this year on the bypass in Presque Isle.

"I'm anticipating any time now the contractor will be contacting us and setting up a meeting to get started again and get that done."

Watson says the surface pavement will be completed this year and some minor details will be taken care of. He expects the bypass to be open sometime in June.