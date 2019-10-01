Deacon Donald Clavette of Madawaska named Maine’s 2019 Deacon of the Year

Described as a man of integrity who always put others first, Deacon Donald Clavette was named the Diocese of Portland’s 2019 Deacon of the Year during the 10th annual Deacon Assembly held on September 28 at St. Joseph Church in Brewer.

“I have come to know him to be a person of deep faith, a person who embraces a rich prayer life, and a person who always tries to put Jesus first at the center of his life and ministry,” said Deacon Bernier. “His diaconal ministry models ‘Christ the Servant,’ as he always strives to put others first, while putting Gospel values into practice.”

From Madawaska, Deacon Clavette was ordained on June 6, 2004. He currently serves at the parishes of Notre Dame du Mont Carmel in Madawaska, Our Lady of the Valley in Saint Agatha, and St. Peter Chanel in Van Buren.

Deacon Clavette said he was humbled to learn he had won the Msgr. Charles Murphy Deacon of the Year Award but said a question quickly came to his mind.

“I keep wondering why me and not some of the other deacons,” he said. “I mean, there are folks more deserving.”

Those who know Deacon Clavette and the many ways he serves the Lord would disagree. Deacon Bernier and Deacon Al Burleigh of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton were both ordained with Deacon Clavette.

“As a classmate of mine, I can attest to his genuine goodness, his faithfulness,” said Deacon Bernier. “He is a person of strong moral character who always looks for the good in others.”

“He is a totally awesome person. There is no question about that,” said Deacon Burleigh, the 2016 winner of the award. “I am so happy and pleased that he has been chosen as Deacon of the Year. He deserves it.”

Deacon Clavette was the first deacon to serve in the St. John River Valley. Two years before his ordination, he was asked to take charge of the Christian Life Center in Frenchville, which offers retreats, marriage preparation, and other programs.

When he became director, Deacon Clavette said there was a mere $100 in the center’s checking account, with a $50,000 mortgage to pay off. It was a daunting task, but as he had done so often in his life, he turned to the Lord.

“I went into the chapel, and I said, ‘Lord, I’m not a finance person. I don’t like raising money, so I’m going to put that in your hands. I’ll do your work, but you take care of the money,’” he recalled.

By the end of the year, he said, they had raised $20,000 and would eventually pay off their loan.

He led the center for a dozen years but left because of the increasing needs of the parishes where he served, including assisting with baptisms, funerals, and committal services.

“I came into the parish, and I was quite active. I was doing most of the baptisms, baptism prep, marriage prep. I was visiting all the nursing homes and anything else they asked me to do,’ he said.

That included championing the formation of faith-sharing groups.

“He developed a training program with materials to help parishes grasp a solid understanding of what they are about – put simply, prayer, formation, community, and fellowship,” said Deacon Bernier.

Deacon Clavette has also been generous in his support of the diaconal community, including Deacon Rodney Deschaine who was ordained in 2017 and also serves at the parishes in Madawaska, St. Agatha, and Van Buren.

“I’m ecstatic, ecstatic that he won the well-deserved Deacon of the Year,” said Deacon Deschaine. “I probably would not be here serving as a deacon if not for his spiritual direction and encouragement to keep moving forward.”

Deacon Deschaine said he has known Deacon Clavette since middle school when, prior to his diaconal ministry, Clavette was coaching basketball there. He was also a teacher for 33 years at Madawaska High School.

Named for the Diocese of Portland's former director of the diaconate, the Msgr. Charles Murphy Deacon of the Year Award has been given out annually since 2006 to recognize a deacon's ministry of service.

The award presentation, fittingly, came during the annual Deacon Assembly (pictures also below) which provides a chance for deacons to celebrate together, build community, and grow in knowledge.

“The value of getting together, I believe, is just the ability to grow together as a family, to support each other,” said Deacon John Murphy from All Saints Parish, Brunswick. “With the challenges in the world today, I think we need support from each other, from our priests, but especially from our fellow deacons.”

The assembly began with Mass celebrated by Bishop Deeley, who expressed hope that the gathering would be an opportunity for the deacons to learn from one another as they seek ways in which to serve the Lord.

“We, together, are the community of the Church working together in a mission to bring God’s love to those we serve,” he said. “In our prayer together today, we pray that we are counted among those who love and imitate Christ. By so doing, we will become the ministers Jesus seeks in his disciples. We will be cooperators with Jesus, the Temple of God, in bringing people to God.”

Led by the bishop and Shannon Fossett, JCL, a canonist in the diocesan tribunal, discussion during the assembly focused on the faculties granted to deacons as ordained ministers of the Church and different circumstances they may encounter in their sacramental ministry.

“We treasure the sacraments as gifts of God and gifts of grace. They have an effect in our lives, and because they make a difference in who we are, it is important that we are able to assure those we serve of their efficacy. Baptism, for example, is the gateway. That is not just a spiritual term. It has a real effect on people’s lives,” the bishop said.

The bishop also spoke with the deacons about Maine’s new physician-assisted suicide law, stressing that the civil law does not change the moral law.

“We need to help people frame their decisions in a way that is morally sound and that brings them into death in a caring fashion,” the bishop said.

With many deacons visiting nursing homes or hospitals, the bishop reminded them of the value of spending time with people and assuring them they are still wanted and valued.

“People want to be in charge of their own lives, but so often, autonomy is about loneliness. People are not sufficiently connected. We need to connect with them in these last days and try to help them understand that their presence with us, as long as they are present with us, is worthwhile, and it will be a loss when they go,” the bishop said.

During the assembly’s afternoon session, the deacons also heard from Deacon Mark Tuttle, spiritual advisor for Cursillo Maine, about the value of Cursillo weekends and act retreats, which were derived from Cursillo. Deacon Tuttle said the diocese would like to expand their presence because of the spiritual impact they have on individuals who participate in them. He said several priests and sisters have told him that their vocational discernment was enhanced or supported by a Cursillo weekend.

“It’s very strong in transformation and metanoia of our Catholic lives,” he said. “It’s a true transformation of one’s soul in Jesus Christ and a release of the burdens that have plagued us for life.”

For more information about the diaconate, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations-office/diaconate.