Deadline Approaches for Towns to Let Caribou Know if They Will Use Their Emergency Medical Services

In December, the city let surrounding towns know they will either have to pay $125 per person for both fire and ambulance service or $100 per person for just ambulance if they get service from Caribou.

Limestone has confirmed they will contract with Caribou for ambulance, while Woodland will contract with them for fire and ambulance service.

According to the city manager Dennis Marker, Stockholm has indicated they will sign with Caribou.

The Caribou city manager says they are still waiting on contracts from a few areas.

