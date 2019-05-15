Deadline to apply for your moose hunting permit has arrived, but still no word on how many will be available

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The deadline for Maine moose hunters to apply for a permit has arrived, but exactly how many permits will be available is still undecided.

Maine hunters have until the end of the day on Wednesday to apply for a moose permit. The permits will be given out by a lottery system in advance of the fall hunt.

The state's biologists are recommending increasing the number of permits by more than 10%. That would increase the number to more than 2,800. Officials with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife say a decision about the potential increase is expected by the end of May.

Maine upped the number of moose permits last year, too. The number of permits is dependent in part on the strength of the moose herd's overall survival.