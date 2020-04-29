Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says those needing to register a vehicle were first told offices were closed and they'd have to wait until they reopened to pay the excise tax and get a plate. Officials in Augusta realized there was an issue and came up with a solution. Dunlap says now they have a letter that can be printed off of the state's website, for vehicles purchased in a private sale.
Deadlines for registering new vehicles extended due to civil emergency
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Wed 6:59 PM, Apr 29, 2020