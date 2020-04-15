Debts may be postponed during pandemic, but will still need to be paid

The coronavirus has left many people unemployed and wondering how to pay their bills. In an effort to ease their burdens, many businesses have offered to let folks skip payments, leaving some people thinking those debts have been written off. Brenda Chasse, Vice President of Lending at NorState Federal Credit Union, says those bills will still need to be paid, just at a later date.

"The questions that are coming in is that, with the Covid-19, some of them are being laid off and they're concerned about their payments. So we are offering to allowing them to skip three months of payments on their loan. What we're doing is the payments will be added to the end of the loan," says Brenda Chasse.