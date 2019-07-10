Delta flight has emergency landing after engine catches fire

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing when an engine failed, with flames visible to passengers.

Nearly 150 passengers were on board the flight headed from Atlanta to Baltimore when one of the plane's engines started having a problem.

Passengers say they were in the air for more than an hour when the pilot gave them news of the emergency landing in North Carolina.

“Can’t get that bang and pop out of my head. It was very, very scary. Smoke just started rolling into the cabin, everything started vibrating on the ceiling,” passenger Tyler Krueger told CNN.

A passenger caught some of it on camera when a flight attendant tried to calm everyone down and prepare them for the landing.

Passengers were frantic and scared, some of whom started to pray and try to text their families.

“I pulled out my phone and I know I didn’t have service I just texted my mom, ‘I love you.’ I texted my dad, ‘I love you,’” Krueger said.

The plane landed safely, and all passengers were booked on alternate flights.

No injuries were reported.

The faulty engine was replaced, and the plane is back in service.

Delta’s maintenance team in Atlanta is expected to continue looking into the issue.

