Dementia patients struggle to understand pandemic

Explaining the current state of the world to anyone is difficult these days, but imagine explaining it to someone with dementia or Alzheimers. Cathy Roy, an RN and Administrator at Crosswinds Residential in Fort Kent, says it's difficult for those with cognitive impairments to understand what's going on.

"Everything changes so fast and - and it's so uncharted that we're just kinda - so you can imagine what somebody with cognitive impairment that this is, you know - and now all of a sudden on top of - of, you know, having to wear a mask to walk around, they're not seeing their loved ones, they're not - they - the change of - of schedule has been like just flipped upside down," says Cathy Roy.