Democratic Debate 2020

2020 is coming fast, which means election time is also nearing!

The first democratic presidential debates are lined up for June 26th and 27th of this year. Our Washington D.C. Bureau caught up with Rep. Jared Golden to ask his thoughts on the upcoming debate.

"I'll be in my district listening to my constituents. I'm not anticipating having the time to watch the two nights of debates," Golden said. "We're a long ways away from 2020. I wish everyone in the race well."

The debates will air from 9 to 11 PM on the 26th and 27th. 20 candidates will debate over the two nights, with 10 each night. Here's the breakdown of which night each candidate is taking the stage:

Wednesday, June 26

Bill De Blasio

Tim Ryan

Julian Castro

Cory Booker

Elizabeth Warren

Beto O'Rourke

Amy Klobuchar

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

John Delany

Thursday, June 27

Marianne Williamson

John Hickenlooper

Andrew Yang

Pete Buttigieg

Joseph Biden, Jr.

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Kirsten Gillibrand

Michael Bennet

Eric Swalwell

