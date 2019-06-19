Democratic Debate 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - 2020 is coming fast, which means election time is also nearing!
The first democratic presidential debates are lined up for June 26th and 27th of this year. Our Washington D.C. Bureau caught up with Rep. Jared Golden to ask his thoughts on the upcoming debate.
"I'll be in my district listening to my constituents. I'm not anticipating having the time to watch the two nights of debates," Golden said. "We're a long ways away from 2020. I wish everyone in the race well."
The debates will air from 9 to 11 PM on the 26th and 27th. 20 candidates will debate over the two nights, with 10 each night. Here's the breakdown of which night each candidate is taking the stage:
Wednesday, June 26
Bill De Blasio
Tim Ryan
Julian Castro
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
Beto O'Rourke
Amy Klobuchar
Tulsi Gabbard
Jay Inslee
John Delany
Thursday, June 27
Marianne Williamson
John Hickenlooper
Andrew Yang
Pete Buttigieg
Joseph Biden, Jr.
Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris
Kirsten Gillibrand
Michael Bennet
Eric Swalwell