Democratic State Lawmakers Threaten To Rollback A Shipyard's Tax Break

Democratic leaders in Maine have threatened to roll back a shipyard's $45 million tax break because they say conditions outlined in a 2018 law weren't met. The Portland Press Herald reports Thursday that House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson sent a letter to Bath Iron Works that stated the average wage at the shipyard has declined, the company has hired mostly low-wage scale workers and is planning to hire out-of-state subcontractors. The company's vice president and general counsel replied shortly after and disputed the allegation that they are not meeting the requirements.