Department limits access at emergency scenes
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - When called to an accident or other emergency, it's not uncommon for those responding to find more than just the victim present. In the past, loved ones were often allowed to ride to the hospital in the ambulance. But with the arrival of the coronavirus earlier this year, that's changed. Nate Allen, Deputy Chief of Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance, says that's why efforts are being made to restrict the number of people they allow on scene.