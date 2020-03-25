Maine Department of Correction changing practices in light of COVID 19

In keeping with the Governor’s order to limit interactions with the public, the DOC will extend the following practices until April 8, 2020:

▪ Suspension of visits to DOC facilities by family, friends, other non-professional visitors and volunteers. ▪ Continue alternate reporting requirements for adult and juvenile probation clients, these offices will remain closed to the public. ▪ Suspension of home visits, site visits and certain field work performed by adult and juvenile probation. ▪ Advising juvenile and adult probation officers to detain only those who pose an immediate threat to public safety. ▪ Suspension of work release and other community-related activities. ▪ Closure of The Prison Showroom in Thomaston.

While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Department of Corrections, we continue our phased approach to COVID-19, as described in previous statements. These can be found on our website.

A correctional facility, by nature, is challenged by the practice of physical distancing. However we are taking a concerted effort to implement the following actions:

▪ Encourage all correctional classes and groups to limit participants to no more than 10. o Run these classes and groups in larger rooms to allow for noticeable distance between participants. ▪ Encourage space between individuals in common areas. ▪ Increased disinfectant practices of electronics, i.e., tablets, TVs, remote controls, etc. ▪ Encouraging distance during recreation time.

The health, safety and security of the incarcerated population, staff and others who have business with the DOC is paramount. We will continue to review practices to prevent and prepare for COVID-19. ###