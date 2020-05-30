Department of Transportation Selects United Airlines for Presque Isle Airport

On Friday, May 29th, the Maine Department of Transportation selected United Airlines to provide Essential Air Services at Presque Isle Airport providing 12 flights per week to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. It will be for the 23 month term from July 1st 2020 to May 31st, 2022 at annual subsidy rate of 6,838,045 dollars. United will provide 12 round trips per week using a 50-seat regional jet aircraft.