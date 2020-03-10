Deputies arrest two county residents on warrants out of Tennessee

On Monday, March 9, 2020, the Aroostook County Sheriffs Office discovered that two former St. Agatha residents had extraditable warrants out of Tennessee.

Sheriff’s Deputies located Gary D. Blankenship (35) and Brittany T. Dixon (31) at a residence in Madawaska. Deputies confirmed with authorities in Tennessee that they wanted the two taken into custody. The warrant for vehicle theft and a class E felony of hindering a secured creditor was entered on 03-02-2020 and was discovered while deputies were speaking to the two individuals about an unrelated matter.

Blankenship and Dixon were arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail where they will await possible extradition to Tennessee.

