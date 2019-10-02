Deputy Fire Chief offers tips for safe use of propane for heating homes

Heating your home isn't just a matter of turning up the thermostat, says Deputy Fire Chief Adam Rider, there are safety concerns that must also be considered.

"If you're heating with propane, you know, I always stress to have an LP gas detector in your residence. If you're heating with, you know, any - no matter what you're heating with, make sure that you have carbon monoxide alarms, and make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your - your home," says Deputy Fire Chief Adam Rider, of the Presque Isle Fire Department.