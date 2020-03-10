VAN BUREN, Maine Dogs play a vital role in law enforcement, so when the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office had the opportunity to add both a dog and handler to their roster, the sheriff was quick to act. Kathy McCarty has more on how the team came to be a vital part of the department.
Deputy and Drug Dog Patrolling Northern Maine
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Tue 8:08 PM, Mar 10, 2020
