Details Released on Snowmobile Fatal in Mapleton Wednesday Afternoon

A 25-year old Pennsylvania man is dead after striking a tree on a snowmobile trail in Aroostook county yesterday afternoon.

25 year old David Over of Sligo, Penn., was traveling south on ITS 105 in Mapleton with a group of nine other snowmobilers from Pennsylvania at approximately 4:00 p.m. yesterday when he passed the two snowmobiles in front of him. Another snowmobiler riding behind Over followed him, and the two men were riding side by side at a high rate of speed when the two sleds made contact. The crash investigation initially suggests that Over overcorrected, veered to the left, came off his sled and struck a tree.

Game Wardens and EMTs performed CPR at the scene in attempts to save Over, who was then transported to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle by Presque Isle Ambulance. Over died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. No other information is available at this time.

