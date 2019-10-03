Dionne named ARTS executive director

The Board of Directors of the Aroostook Regional Transportation System, Inc. (ARTS) announced in a release that David Dionne will begin serving as the Executive Director of the organization on October 28th.

Dionne, who has over 20 years of public service, is currently the Town Manager for the towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman, as part of the only 3-town interlocal agreement in the state of Maine. During his tenure, he successfully navigated and attained grants, enhanced the budget process and improved operating efficiencies. As Town Manager, Dionne served as board member of the Northern Maine Development Commission, ARTS, and the Aroostook Municipal Association, of which he is the immediate past President.

"David is an exceptional leader with a demonstrated commitment to the people, towns, and region served by ARTS,” shared Joy Barresi Saucier, Chair of the ARTS Board. “He brings a dedication to service, collaborative spirit, and vision for the future that will serve our community and the organization well.”

Prior to working for the three communities, Dionne served in various municipal and law enforcement leadership roles, including serving as the Town Manager of Island Falls. Dionne is an “Operation Iraqi Freedom” combat veteran with service to both the Army Guard and the United States Marine Corps. He is an alumnus of University of Maine at Fort Kent, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in University Studies focusing on business, and he is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from American Public University. Dionne resides in Fort Kent with his wife Judy, a Presque Isle native, and a blended family with 6 children.

“I am humbled by the support and confidence of the Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the board, staff and community to strengthen the continuum of transportation services available in the region,” says David Dionne.

