Medical checkups are important and one nurse practitioner is hoping everyone stays up to date on them. She says she's finding though that's not typically the case. In this week's medical Monday we visit a direct primary care clinic that is opening up a new way of getting care in The County.
Direct primary care, a new way of getting medical care in The County
Posted: Mon 10:21 PM, Jul 15, 2019
Medical checkups are important and one nurse practitioner is hoping everyone stays up to date on them. She says she's finding though that's not typically the case. In this week's medical Monday we visit a direct primary care clinic that is opening up a new way of getting care in The County.