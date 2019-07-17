Driving without distraction

Whether it’s talking, texting or finding your way, holding you cell phone while driving will soon be against the law.

“Coming up here today I couldn’t count how many times I saw somebody with a hand held device held to their ear because that’s the common way to talk on the phone. It’ll be a bit of a learning curve for people to get used to the blue tooth device, the device in your ear, or using the phone functions in your car.”

From mounting your phone on your dash board, to using features in the phone, there are ways to focus on the road and not on your screen.