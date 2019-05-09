Diversity mural in Washburn high school lands students a spot at the state convention

Students on the civil rights team at Washburn High school painted a mural modeled after Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel. The civil rights team wanted the mural to depict race and skin color, national origin and ancestry, religion, disabilities, gender, and sexual orientation. The mural is located in the main hallway so it can raise awareness and conversation about diversity daily. Julia Dalghren vice president of the civil rights team says, "We thought it would be a good way to show everyone a visual representation of all of the things that we don’t see every day or we don’t know what they mean." The students wanted to remind visitors, students, and staff that no matter where we come from or who we are we need to have compassion for each other; no matter how different we are we should embrace our differences and encourage diversity.