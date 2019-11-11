Doctor recommends keeping home thermostat set at 68 during winter months

We live in a unique part of the world - where temperatures in a year's time can fluctuate from 40 below to nearly 100 degrees. Dr. Hans Duvefelt says the cold winter months can be especially challenging for children and the elderly. He says a normal body temperature runs about 98 degrees; mid-90s, and the person could be in a life or death situation.

"When you first think about hypothermia, you think it's something that can only happen in extreme temperatures, but if we have a margin of three or four degrees, depending on who we are, an indoor temperature that is five degrees lower or whatever can be a health hazard to people," says Dr. Hans Duvefelt, of Pines Health Services in Van Buren.