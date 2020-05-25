Doctor stresses the importance of staying up-to-date with immunizations

Vaccinations have been preventing the spread of deadly diseases for decades. To keep patients safe while they get their annual vaccinations, Dr. Maria Rutmann says Northern Light A.R. Gould's Presque Isle pediatric office has been seeing youth with fevers, coughs and related symptoms, while the Caribou office has been providing well visits, including immunizations. This separates those with Covid-like symptoms from those seeking other medical care.

"This is in an effort to try and decrease exposure to any of the patients and families that are coming here for vaccines. We definitely want to get the kids in for vaccines," says Dr. Maria Rutmann.

