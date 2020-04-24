Community supports its first responders

As the world continues to deal with this pandemic community members in OUR area are looking out for first responders.

(DP): While many of us are social distancing right now there is one group of people who can't...first responders.

Police officers, firefighters and hospital personnel are tasked with the duty of ensuring our safety, especially amid this coronavirus pandemic.

The community has shown support in a number of different ways.

Park and Pray's organized by Jamie Guerrette and Jessica Winslow have been taking place every wednesday night in support of nurses at A-R Gould.

(Laura Turner): "Wednesday nights are our favorite. The Park and Pray folks are out on academy street. So various kinds of support from posts and kind words to good food."

Restaurants have donated food and grocery stores have offered to pay for the groceries of first responders.

(Luke Brabant): "We know that the community has got our back but in all of this it's really been overwhelming...you realize that everybody's got your back when times get tough you know. It's been really nice to see."

The first responders of this community are thankful for all of the support.

(Dylan Cyr): "I'd just like to say thank you on behalf of the presque isle fire department. For everybody that's donated to us supported us along the way"

(St. Peter SOT): "We definitely appreciate it. We love supporting our community and dealing with the people that we deal with no matter the circumstances."

(Luke B): "From all of us here at Caribou Fire Department thank you very much for the overwhelming amount of support we've recieved."

(Laura T) :"They have really risen up and helped us in every way possible and we so appreciate all of the good thoughts...all of the donations...it really means the world to us."