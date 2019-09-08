Dorian Impacts on Maine

The National Weather Service in Caribou reported that in some places 3 inches of rain fell in a six-hour period. Winds gusted at times up 45 to 50 mph just offshore of Down East Maine. There were several hundred homes and businesses without power. Locations that did take the worst of the storm were felt in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Canada. According to the public information statement from the National Weather Service in Caribou, highest wind gusts in The County were 29 mph.