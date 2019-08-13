Double Homicide in Castle Hill

State Police say the deaths of two men inside a pickup truck in the Aroostook County Town of Castle Hill are being investigated as a double homicide. Troopers were called to the scene along Route 227 just after midnight. The road has been closed between Turner and Waddell Roads since the early morning hours and is not expected to reopen until this afternoon. Castle Hill is between Presque Isle and Ashland.

The identifies of the victims are not being released at this point. The two bodies are being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies, and the truck will be towed to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

A team of detectives, evidence technicians, and troopers have been assisted by the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service. Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity along the road late last night, or has information, to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

We talked with Stephen McCausland of the Maine State Police. He says the suspect is still on the loose and the public should stay aware of their surroundings.