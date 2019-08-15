Double homicide investigation continues into its third day

No arrests have been made. Maine State Police’s Public Information Officer, Stephen McCausland says a great deal of work is taking place, much of it out of the public eye. An increase of patrols will be in Castle Hill and surrounding areas again today. McCausland says the public should remain aware of their surroundings and if they see or hear of anything they feel could be related to call The State Police barracks in Houlton is 532-5400.

State Police say the two men found dead inside a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Castle Hill were shot. Autopsies were completed Wednesday afternoon on the bodies of Roger Ellis and Allen Curtis at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. No additional information on the autopsies are being released at this time.

Police were called to 2052 State Road just after 12 am on Tuesday. They received a compliant of suspicious noise. Initially troopers thought they were dealing with a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck in the roadway, but quickly determined that was not the case when the bodies of the two men were found inside the truck. The two bodies were identified as 51 year old Roger Ellis and 25 year old Allen Curtis.

