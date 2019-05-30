Dozens attend Blessing of the Bikes event

A tradition that began in 2002 with a few bikers paying tribute to Dathan Mills, a Monticello man who died of cancer, continued over the weekend in Littleton.

The idea to welcome all motorcyclists to the United Baptist Church for the Blessing of the Bikes originated with Ann Duff. The event is held the weekend before Memorial Day. Pastor Steve Straubel, chaplain for the United Vets Motorcycle Club, performs the blessing. This year's participants included Patti Drake and her husband.

"We've been going to the Blessing of the Bikes in Littleton for probably 10 years now. It's really the first event that's any size for the summer ride. It's like the kickoff to the summer. And it's just a good place to get a chance to meet some people that we may not see for the rest of the summer. It's kind of like the beginning of the meet-and-greet and just get together and say hi to everybody and hope everybody has a nice, safe riding year."

Participants come from all over Maine and New Brunswick and consist of members of several different motorcycle groups. Before the blessing, brunch was held, with music and a slide show. Dozens of riders then gather outside, where they set off on the first big ride of the year. When not riding, many club members enjoy donating their time to various charities, and help with security and parking for military funerals in the area.