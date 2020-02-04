Dozens left jobless with closing of County Burger King restaurants

The home of the Whopper is leaving The County.

The owner, Steve Wegner, posted this sign on the doors of the Burger King locations, saying "Challenging sales and diminished profits over the last few years have made it unsustainable."

The Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, LaNiece Sirois, says this wasn't a complete surprise as they announced the possibility last year.

"Burger Kings announced back in May of 2019 that they planned to close some of the lower volume restaurants in the coming years by not renewing some of the franchise agreements as they came due," says LaNiece Sirois.

The corrected dates for the Career Center rapid response sessions are February 11th in Presque Isle and February 13th in Houlton.