Driver charged for speeding through construction zone

Lt. Brian L. Harris of the Maine State Police was monitoring a construction zone on Interstate 95 northbound in Island Falls at approximately 11 a.m. on May 17th when he observed a van traveling through the construction zone at a high rate of speed.

Lt. Harris attempted to stop the van for the speeding violation and the operator of the van, Andrii Radetskyi, age 53, of Westfield, Massachusetts, refused to stop and continued northbound.

Lt. Harris continued to pursue the van from Island Falls to Ludlow, approximately 20 miles, where the driver finally voluntarily stopped as Sgt. Fuller, Tr. Adams, Tr. Bell and Tr. Pescitelli were setting up roadblocks.

Radetskyi was arrested without further incident and charged with failure to stop for law enforcement officer and the speed violation in a construction zone.