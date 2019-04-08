Robert John Anthony was the motorist that State Police Detective Ben Campbell was assisting when he was fatally struck by a tractor trailer tire. Campbell's funeral will take place Tuesday morning at the Cross Arena in Portland. As of Sunday evening, representatives from eighteen other State Police and Highway Patrol agencies plan to attend the funeral, along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Driver identified of the vehicle Maine State Det. Ben Campbell was assisting when he was fatally struck
Posted: Mon 9:22 AM, Apr 08, 2019