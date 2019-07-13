Driver, passenger sustain minor injury in Friday night rollover in St. John Plantation

A 17-year-old driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries Friday night, when the vehicle they were in rolled over.

On July 12th, at around 10 p.m., the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a rollover vehicle crash in the area of 1729 St. John Road in St. John Plantation.

Upon arriving on the scene, Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Erica Pelletier determined that a 17-year-old male from St. Francis was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on the St. John Road when a deer entered the roadway. The driver was unable to avoid a collision. After striking the deer, the driver lost control of the pickup, went off the road and rolled over.

The driver and his 18-year-old passenger were transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed and driver inexperience were major contributing factors in the crash. The 17-year-old driver was issued a summons for imprudent speed.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.