Washburn Police Chief Cyr Martin says the accident occurred around 6:15 a.m. He says the 20-year-old male driver reported he fell asleep while traveling toward Presque Isle, striking a utility pole in front of the Crouseville Post Office.

The unidentified driver reported having pain in his side and was transported to the hospital by his parents. Emera Maine crews were called and spent part of the morning working on the damaged pole.