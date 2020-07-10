Driving classes practice social distancing, sanitize vehicles between operators

Driver training is taking on a whole new look, as instructors implement Driver's education schools in Maine are regulated by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, with those affiliated with traditional schools remaining closed. The BMV has established new safety protocols for independent schools, says Vince Baldwin, owner of Baldwin's Driving Academy in Presque Isle. In-class sessions were able to resume June 15th.

"The classroom portions require the teachers to include a six-foot social distancing. So in their spaces where they may have taught 30 students before, their space can only accommodate the number of students in teaching that can accommodate that six-foot distance," says Vince Baldwin.

