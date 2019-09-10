Drone inspections to be done by Emera Maine

If you see a drone flying above you it could be Emera Maine doing inspections.

A contractor working with Emera Maine will conduct a drone inspection of a portion of the transmission system along right-of-ways in Aroostook County beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The work, which allows Emera Maine to safely and efficiently capture high-resolution photographs of transmission lines and equipment in order to evaluate their condition, will take place from Limestone to Madawaska over the next couple of weeks. Contractors will seek appropriate landowner permission before using access roads and will avoid interfering with harvests taking place in agricultural fields.

The use of drones for inspections is an example of how Emera Maine is using technology to cost-effectively improve reliability throughout its service territory. For more information about Emera Maine, visit emeramaine.com or call 1-855-363-7211.

