The ongoing drought, along with some unseasonably hot weather, is creating stress on County potato crops, according to Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board.

"You are seeing some uneven stands and you're seeing some, you know, some impact as a result of both the dry weather and the heat that we had - was it just around - right after Memorial Day, through that period of time. Which was extreme heat for Maine that time of year," says Don Flannery.