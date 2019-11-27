Drugs and cash confiscated after police search vehicle in Houlton

1- On Thursday, November 21 2019 at approximately 7:46 pm, Officer Travis Smith while on Routine patrol entered the Circle K at 3 Military Street, Houlton. Upon entering, Officer Smith recognized a male known to have multiple warrants for his arrest to include trafficking in scheduled drugs. In addition, the suspect had been eluding police for a period of time. Further investigation on the part of Officer Travis Smith focused his attention to a second male in a parked vehicle. Off. Smith continued his investigation suspecting drugs were in the vehicle and called upon a U.S. Border Patrol Canine team to assist. Upon deployment of the Canine team, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle. As a result of the search, drugs and cash were located and confiscated.

Robert A. Hansen 53 of Houlton was arrested and charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, a class B Felony. Several grams of Methamphetamines and Thousands of dollars in cash were seized. Hansen was transported to Aroostook County Jail.

