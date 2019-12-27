Drunk Driver Causes Collision With Pickup Truck in Gorham

Police say a Maine motorist was intoxicated and operating a stolen vehicle that collided with a pickup truck. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said the car was stolen in Auburn before the crash Thursday morning in Gorham. Deputies said 30-year-old Joseph Lamoin, of Hebron, was driving erratically and trying to pass multiple cars at the time of the collision. They say he and a passenger were taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that weren't life threatening, but the other motorist was unhurt. Deputies say Lamoin will face charges; it's not know if he has an attorney.