Dry goods in short supply for County food pantries
Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine, says while they've been able to obtain meat and fresh produce from the federal government and other sources through the pandemic, items like soup and canned fruits and vegetables continue to be in short supply. She says what canned items she has been able to obtain go out to pantries almost as soon as they arrive at her warehouse.