Dulles named as new destination of United flights from Presque Isle

June 18, 2020, Presque Isle, Maine – All United flights departing from and arriving at the Presque Isle International Airport will now go through Dulles International Airport. In 2019, Dulles had the 12th best on time performance of the top 30 airports within the United States. It’s on time performance ranked higher than Boston Logan, Newark Liberty, New York’s JFK, New York’s LaGuardia and Philadelphia International Airport.

Dulles International Airport follows the guidance provided by public health experts at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Virginia Department of Health. In addition to supporting federal agencies that operate at the airport, it has:

•Increased sanitation of high-touch areas at the airport, like handrails, escalators, elevator buttons, restrooms and the AeroTrain, as well as the use of self-drying disinfecting spray on Mobile Lounges.

•Installed floor decals to encourage social distancing.

•Implemented economy parking rates at parking garages within walking distance to the terminal, eliminating shuttle buses for social distancing purposes.

•Rearranged seating near food options to encourage social distancing.

•Posted educational messaging about tips for healthy travel on overhead announcements, terminal monitors and signage.

•Installed Plexiglas barriers in areas where staff and customers interact by airlines and TSA

•As of May 29, face coverings are required for everyone at Dulles International Airport, per Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate. Children under age 10 and people with medical conditions which prevent the wearing of face coverings are exempt.