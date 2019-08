A dump truck on 135 Caribou road took down electrical wires at 11:30 am Wednesday morning. The dump truck was owned by Ed Pelletier and Sons and was being operated by Gilles Gauvin from Madawaska. Gauvin was unloading the dump truck on the construction site when the truck struck the wires and took them down. The wires then laid across the Caribou Road until Emera Maine arrived and quickly opened the roadway again.