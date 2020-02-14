Strong Reaction Against Night ER Closings in Two N.B. Hospitals Has Now Warranted Two Public Meetings

Strong reaction and concern to the night closure of two emergency rooms in hospitals in our viewing area across the border have garnered public meetings.

All are invited to attend a rally at the Grand Falls General Hospital and the Hotel Dieu of St. Joseph Hospital in Perth-Andover this coming Monday at 2 p.m.. Organizers say its an opportunity fore residents to demonstrate disapproval of the closure at night of the emergency departments. In addition to the meeting on Monday, another public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at the Richelieu Auditorium in Grand Falls. The Vitalité Health Network's president and CEO, Gilles Lanteigne, is expected to be in attendance.