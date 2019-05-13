Eagle Lake man facing two charges after shots were fired at a home in Wallagrass

On May 10th shortly after 6pm, Maine State Police were called to a disturbance at 1792 Aroostook Road in Wallagrass where it was reported shots had been fired. Trooper Matt Curtin responded to the residence and learned that during an argument, 22 year old Brandon Ketchen of Eagle Lake had fired off a single round from his .40 Caliber Handgun onto the property. Ketchen had left the scene prior to Trooper Curtin’s arrival, but later turned himself into State Police custody. Evidence was collected at the scene and a .40 Caliber Smith and Wesson Handgun was seized as evidence at the time of Ketchen’s arrest. As a result of the investigation, Trooper Curtin charged Ketchen with Aggravated Reckless Conduct (Class B Felony). Additionally, Ketchen was charged with Violating his previous Conditional Release (Class E Misdemeanor).