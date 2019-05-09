Early morning fire tears down Easton farmhouse

Firefighters responded to a fire at a farmhouse in Easton Thursday morning. The call came in around 4:30 and by the time crews arrived at the scene, no walls were standing.

The fire occurred at what is labeled The Henderson Farm on the Henderson Road.

According to Easton Fire Chief Greg White, no one had been living the house, but there was work that was being done on it.

He said that no one had been inside in about two days.

Both Easton and Fort Fairfield fire departments responded.

Chief White says the home was owned by Ricky Henderson.

The cause is still under investigation.