The founder of Earth Day isn't finding much to celebrate as it marks its 49th anniversary today.

Denis Hayes says U-S President Donald Trump has done a breathtaking amount of harm to environmental causes.

He says Trump has quote -- "taken a wrecking ball to international climate treaties, scoffed at voluminous peer-reviewed science, appointed the two worst E-P-A administrators in history, and pledged to resuscitate a dead coal industry."